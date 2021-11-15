Football Flashback: The 2021 Broken Bow Indians

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Broken Bow athletics has a proud tradition and it can be seen all throughout the hallways of their school. From plaques to trophies and more, Indian pride runs deep in the community. The 2021 football team was no different. Under second year head coach Carlie Wells and a strong senior class, the transition on the field is paying dividends.

“It was a big jump. Last year was a big learning curve for our kids to go from a spread offense to a run-oriented offense. We made a lot of strides the year before and this year it kind of all came together. The kids really bought into it and did a great job. I couldn’t ask for a better group to come in here as my second year and have these kids. They really bought into working in the weightroom in the Summer. The offense that we ran and the defence. We’ll miss them, they’re great leaders for us, they did a great job. They led the other kids and they just worked hard every week. It’s something that every coach wants and it was great to have them as my leaders this year.”

The team finished 7-3, which is more wins than the last two years combined. They also won every road game this year. Many seniors made it the team’s goal to end a half-decade long playoff drought, and they succeded.

“We improved a lot from last year and we made a big jump from last year. We came close as a team. We made something happen this year and made it to the playoffs, which was a big goal for us.”

“We just got better. I feel like we really worked together really good. It was a good season. Made the playoffs. It was good.”

“One of our goals coming into the season was to make the playoffs. It was the first time making the playoffs since 2015, so that was a big goal for us. It was nice to see just the team effort. Not one person was outstanding the whole year. It was different people every year.”

“It was great to see the ups and downs and how we grew as a team and more of a family and just how everybody bought into the season.”

“We knew we could be a pretty good team, but it was awesome to see everyone come together and make it happen.”

The team will look to replace the production and leadership of around 15 seniors next year. A tall task, but the next wave of Indian players should be even more familiar with the offensive scheme and that could be the difference as they try to build on a cornerstone 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.