North Platte Community College Presents Bus Stop
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, the North Platte Community College presented their version of the classic 1950s play “Bus Stop” at the Community Playhouse Fox Theater. The plot is centered around a group of eight people who are stuck at a bus stop during a rare spring blizzard. In that time, the characters learn about relationships, love and more.
There are additional showings of the play this upcoming weekend:
- On Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about ticket pricing, visit the Community Playhouse website.
