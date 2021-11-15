Advertisement

North Platte Community College Presents Bus Stop

Bus Stop play ongoing at the Community Playhouse Fox Theater
Bus Stop play ongoing at the Community Playhouse Fox Theater(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, the North Platte Community College presented their version of the classic 1950s play “Bus Stop” at the Community Playhouse Fox Theater. The plot is centered around a group of eight people who are stuck at a bus stop during a rare spring blizzard. In that time, the characters learn about relationships, love and more.

There are additional showings of the play this upcoming weekend:

  • On Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about ticket pricing, visit the Community Playhouse website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Wallace Friday Night Sports Hero
Friday Night Sports Hero(s): Kolton Hager, Camden McConnell, Alec Messersmith & Jesson McClintock
Nebraska Game and Parks is one of the many locations for hunters to check in their deer harvest.
Deer Firearm Season: Importance of check in stations
reindeer
Santa and his reindeer at Westfield’s
indoor farmers market
Sixth annual Indoor Farmer’s Market

Latest News

Curtis, Nebraska
Curtis City Council Votes 3-1 to move forward 2nd reading vote to outlaw abortion
An area of low pressure, along with a strong cold frotn will be changing the weather conditions...
Warmer than average day on Monday with sunny skies
Thanksgiving turkey
Lincoln County Raceway organizing Thanksgiving boxes
Thanksgiving turkey
Planning now for Community Thanksgiving boxes