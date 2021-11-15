North Platte Community College Presents Bus Stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This weekend, the North Platte Community College presented their version of the classic 1950s play “Bus Stop” at the Community Playhouse Fox Theater. The plot is centered around a group of eight people who are stuck at a bus stop during a rare spring blizzard. In that time, the characters learn about relationships, love and more.

There are additional showings of the play this upcoming weekend:

On Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about ticket pricing, visit the Community Playhouse website.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.