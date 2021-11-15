Warmer than average day on Monday with sunny skies

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Throughout the day on Sunday, temperatures were in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies, but since this afternoon, temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s to mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Some breezy conditions exist in the western portions of our area.

Cool conditions across the viewing area (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures overnight will be dropping into the upper 30s to mid 40s with clear to mostly clear skies. Winds should ease across the western regions overnight. On the day Monday, temperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with sunny skies. Little to no clouds are anticipated on the day on Monday.

Cold conditions to develop in the area overnight (Andre Brooks)

Warmer than average temperatures across the region Monday (Andre Brooks)

Conditions across the area will begin to change Tuesday into Wednesday. Due to an area of low pressure that will be sliding through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, this will cause temperatures to drop signiciantly from the mid 60s to low 70s on Tuesday, to below average upper 30s to low 40s on Wednesday. Partly cloudy conditions will be moving through the area Tuesday into Wednesday with breezy conditions. Little to no precipitation is excepted due to the speed of the disturbance and the lack of instability.

An area of low pressure, along with a strong cold frotn will be changing the weather conditions across the area Tuesday into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Changing conditions occurring in the area on Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will remain in the low 40s to low 50s throughout the rest of the week with partly cloudy condtions and lows dropping into the low 20s to low 30s. Little to no precipitation expected due to a strong area of high pressure entering the area Wednesday.

