Advertisement

Warmer than average day on Monday with sunny skies

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Throughout the day on Sunday, temperatures were in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies, but since this afternoon, temperatures have dropped into the upper 40s to mid 50s with mostly clear skies. Some breezy conditions exist in the western portions of our area.

Cool conditions across the viewing area
Cool conditions across the viewing area(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures overnight will be dropping into the upper 30s to mid 40s with clear to mostly clear skies. Winds should ease across the western regions overnight. On the day Monday, temperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s with sunny skies. Little to no clouds are anticipated on the day on Monday.

Cold conditions to develop in the area overnight
Cold conditions to develop in the area overnight(Andre Brooks)
Warmer than average temperatures across the region Monday
Warmer than average temperatures across the region Monday(Andre Brooks)

Conditions across the area will begin to change Tuesday into Wednesday. Due to an area of low pressure that will be sliding through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, this will cause temperatures to drop signiciantly from the mid 60s to low 70s on Tuesday, to below average upper 30s to low 40s on Wednesday. Partly cloudy conditions will be moving through the area Tuesday into Wednesday with breezy conditions. Little to no precipitation is excepted due to the speed of the disturbance and the lack of instability.

An area of low pressure, along with a strong cold frotn will be changing the weather conditions...
An area of low pressure, along with a strong cold frotn will be changing the weather conditions across the area Tuesday into Wednesday(Andre Brooks)
Changing conditions occurring in the area on Tuesday
Changing conditions occurring in the area on Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures will remain in the low 40s to low 50s throughout the rest of the week with partly cloudy condtions and lows dropping into the low 20s to low 30s. Little to no precipitation expected due to a strong area of high pressure entering the area Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Wallace Friday Night Sports Hero
Friday Night Sports Hero(s): Kolton Hager, Camden McConnell, Alec Messersmith & Jesson McClintock
Nebraska Game and Parks is one of the many locations for hunters to check in their deer harvest.
Deer Firearm Season: Importance of check in stations
reindeer
Santa and his reindeer at Westfield’s
indoor farmers market
Sixth annual Indoor Farmer’s Market

Latest News

Cool to mild temperatures to continue on the day Sunday
Partly cloudy and cool conditions to continue Saturday night into the day Sunday
Look for temperatures to jump back into the upper 50s to mid 60s into Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: A nice weekend warm up!
Warmer weather expected into the weekend, next week.
John's Friday Evening Forecast
Winds will taper off by afternoon as highs climb into the mid 40s with sunshine..
Wind and chill..............