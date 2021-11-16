Encore Performance....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP)- If you were stuck in the office on Monday, here’s hoping you can escape for a little outdoor time Tuesday. It will be a curtain call, the second of two days, in which temperatures soar into the 70s over the Sandhills, with mid to upper 60s out in the Panhandle.

The difference in temperatures is attributed to a cold front that will sweep across the area from northwest to southeast. No rain is expected with the front as conditions are very day.

Relative humidity will be 20% or below coupled with gusty winds to 45 mph in the Northern Sandhills, posting a wildfire threat for much of Western Nebraska. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from the forenoon of Tuesday to early Tuesday evening. North Platte is included in that threat.

Wednesday will be blustery as temperatures cool into the 40s behind the front. Winds will be quite gusty in the Panhandle, gusting to 45 mph. Across the Sandhills,speeds will be from 20 to 30 mph. Below normal temperatures in the mid 40s to near 50 will continue Thursday followed by more seasonal weather in the 50s through the weekend.

