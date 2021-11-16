Advertisement

Encore Performance....

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP)- If you were stuck in the office on Monday, here’s hoping you can escape for a little outdoor time Tuesday. It will be a curtain call, the second of two days, in which temperatures soar into the 70s over the Sandhills, with mid to upper 60s out in the Panhandle.

And approaching cold front lleaves the Panhandle cooler...
And approaching cold front lleaves the Panhandle cooler...(KNOP)

The difference in temperatures is attributed to a cold front that will sweep across the area from northwest to southeast. No rain is expected with the front as conditions are very day.

A cold front will drop south bring wind but it's too dry to rain.
A cold front will drop south bring wind but it's too dry to rain.(KNOP)

Relative humidity will be 20% or below coupled with gusty winds to 45 mph in the Northern Sandhills, posting a wildfire threat for much of Western Nebraska. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from the forenoon of Tuesday to early Tuesday evening. North Platte is included in that threat.

Relative humidity will be from 15 to 20 percent with gusty winds behind an approaching front...
Relative humidity will be from 15 to 20 percent with gusty winds behind an approaching front making for a wildfire threat.(KNOP)

Wednesday will be blustery as temperatures cool into the 40s behind the front. Winds will be quite gusty in the Panhandle, gusting to 45 mph. Across the Sandhills,speeds will be from 20 to 30 mph. Below normal temperatures in the mid 40s to near 50 will continue Thursday followed by more seasonal weather in the 50s through the weekend.

One more 70 degree day then turning cooler and blustery. More seasonal weather for the...
One more 70 degree day then turning cooler and blustery. More seasonal weather for the weekend..(KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Game and Parks is one of the many locations for hunters to check in their deer harvest.
Deer Firearm Season: Importance of check in stations
Danell Christner was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for a murder charge in Minnesota.
Minnesota homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Curtis, Nebraska
Curtis City Council Votes 3-1 to move forward 2nd reading vote to outlaw abortion

Latest News

The final 70 degree day before the colder more windy condition invade.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHER 6 PM
An area of low pressure, along with a strong cold frotn will be changing the weather conditions...
Warmer than average day on Monday with sunny skies
Cool to mild temperatures to continue on the day Sunday
Partly cloudy and cool conditions to continue Saturday night into the day Sunday
Look for temperatures to jump back into the upper 50s to mid 60s into Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: A nice weekend warm up!