Expanding sports and recreational tourism opportunities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Back in October, various businesses and organizations submitted applications for consideration of improvement fund grants. On Monday, the Lincoln County Visitors Bureau presented their recommendations for this year’s grant recipients. This grant is funded solely through lodging tax revenue collected at hotels and motels in Lincoln County.

“We are spending a lot of money on enhancing our sports tourism product,” said Lisa Burke, Executive Director of Lincoln County Visitor Bureau. “We will be able to have more sporting events in our community and bring in outside dollars.”

This time around, the Improvement Grant is improving many sports facilities in Lincoln County to help boost tourism opportunities such as hosting state and national tournaments in North Platte. With the D&N Center being a connecting point between Omaha and Denver, expanding the size of the facility could make North Platte more attractive for multi-state and national sports tournaments. The Lincoln County Visitors Bureau recommended $600,000 towards the D&N expansion project. The project is estimated to be completed by 2025.

“We live in Nebraska, and the weather is not very good to us,” said Burke. “For us, to have a facility big enough to host large regional and national tournaments will help us economically.”

Tourism is an economic driver for Lincoln County. One out of thirteen jobs is sustained by travel and tourism spending. The improvement grants are using tax dollars from tourism to increase tourism opportunities.

In addition to the D&N expansion project, the pickle ball and tennis courts at Memorial Park will receive $12,500 to rebuild eight tennis courts, and the Lincoln County Historical Museum will receive $5,000 for their restoration project.

The projects have 18 months to use the funds towards their intended purpose.

