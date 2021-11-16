Judge pushes back Rep. Fortenberry’s federal trial to February 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The judge in Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s federal trial has agreed to move the trial date. Originally scheduled for December 14, it’ll now be February 15 in California. A pretrial conference will be held a week prior, on February 8.

The Republican’s defense requested a continuation, citing roughly 11,600 pages of materials and 50 audio and/or video recordings that it needed to comb through in order to be prepared. The prosecution didn’t object to the request.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld, Jr. wrote:

“The Court has read and considered the Stipulation Regarding Request for (1) Continuance of Trial Date and (2) Findings of Excludable Time Periods Pursuant to Speedy Trial Act, filed by the parties in this matter on November 9, 2021. The Court hereby finds that the Stipulation, which this Court incorporates by reference into this Order, demonstrates facts that support a continuance of the trial date in this matter, and provides good cause for a finding of excludable time pursuant to the Speedy Trial Act, 18 U.S.C. § 3161.

The Court further finds that: (i) the ends of justice served by the continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and defendant in a speedy trial; (ii) failure to grant the continuance would be likely to make a continuation of the proceeding impossible, or result in a miscarriage of justice; and (iii) failure to grant the continuance would unreasonably deny defendant continuity of counsel and would deny defense counsel the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation, taking into account the exercise of due diligence.”

Rep. Fortenberry’s defense has also filed a motion to dismiss based on location, something the prosecution has objected to. That hearing is scheduled for November 23 at 8 a.m.

The nine-term congressman was indicted in October, accused of lying and/or misleading the FBI about illegal foreign campaign contributions. It all stems from a campaign event in California in 2016. A wealthy Nigerian admitted to the FBI to funneling $30,000 through various conduits into Rep. Fortenberry’s campaign, something the congressman has maintained he had no knowledge of.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California indicted the congressman on three felonies, each punishable by up to three years in prison.

Rep. Fortenberry has served District 1 in Nebraska, which includes Lincoln, since 2005.

