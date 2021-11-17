Advertisement

A bitter cold overnight Wednesday with a sunny and cold day Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -It’s been a cold,sunny and windy day across the region Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds across the area have been in the range of 20 to 35 mph.

Cold conditions across the area being in the upper 30s to mid 40s
Cold conditions across the area being in the upper 30s to mid 40s(Andre Brooks)
The area is experencing windy and blustery condtions
The area is experencing windy and blustery condtions(Andre Brooks)

Overnight Wednesday, conditions will be down right cold with temperatures in low to mid 10s with clear skies and some breezy conditions. This will make conditions even feel colder with wind chills being in the single digits. All plants and pets are advised to come inside Wednesday night. Also, pipes are advised to be wrapped tonight as well. With these extremely cold temperatures, the frosty meter will be at the highest scale, which will be five out of five.

Bitter cold temperatures to encompass the area overnight Wednesday
Bitter cold temperatures to encompass the area overnight Wednesday(Andre Brooks)
Frosty meer is at a 5 out of 5 overnight Wednesday as bitter cold conditions come into the area
Frosty meer is at a 5 out of 5 overnight Wednesday as bitter cold conditions come into the area(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, the cold continue across the region with highs being in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will continue to encompass the region. Some breezy conditions will continue on the day Thursday.

Cold conditions continue on the day Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s
Cold conditions continue on the day Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s(Andre Brooks)
Sunny and dry conditions will continue in the area Thursday
Sunny and dry conditions will continue in the area Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the evening Thursday into Friday, the strong area of high pressure will be moving towards the east, and that will allow for temperatures to moderate more closer to average to even above average during the end of the workweek into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s to low 60s through the remainder of the week. Little to no precipitation is anticipated.

High pressure that will be moving eastward Thursday evening into Friday
High pressure that will be moving eastward Thursday evening into Friday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Buffalo Creek Fire
Western Nebraska wildfire rages on

Latest News

Plan on cool, blustery conditions as winds gust toward 40 mph.
Winds of Change...
Gone are the 60 and 70 degree temperatures. Take a heavier coat with you it will be cool and...
KNOP WEATHER 6PM
KNOP Weather Story 11-16-2021
We stay unseasonably warm Tuesday, but cloud up significantly
The final 70 degree day before the colder more windy condition invade.
KNOP NEWS2 WEATHER 6 PM