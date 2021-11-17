A bitter cold overnight Wednesday with a sunny and cold day Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -It’s been a cold,sunny and windy day across the region Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds across the area have been in the range of 20 to 35 mph.

Cold conditions across the area being in the upper 30s to mid 40s (Andre Brooks)

The area is experencing windy and blustery condtions (Andre Brooks)

Overnight Wednesday, conditions will be down right cold with temperatures in low to mid 10s with clear skies and some breezy conditions. This will make conditions even feel colder with wind chills being in the single digits. All plants and pets are advised to come inside Wednesday night. Also, pipes are advised to be wrapped tonight as well. With these extremely cold temperatures, the frosty meter will be at the highest scale, which will be five out of five.

Bitter cold temperatures to encompass the area overnight Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Frosty meer is at a 5 out of 5 overnight Wednesday as bitter cold conditions come into the area (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Thursday, the cold continue across the region with highs being in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and dry conditions will continue to encompass the region. Some breezy conditions will continue on the day Thursday.

Cold conditions continue on the day Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s (Andre Brooks)

Sunny and dry conditions will continue in the area Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the evening Thursday into Friday, the strong area of high pressure will be moving towards the east, and that will allow for temperatures to moderate more closer to average to even above average during the end of the workweek into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s to low 60s through the remainder of the week. Little to no precipitation is anticipated.

High pressure that will be moving eastward Thursday evening into Friday (Andre Brooks)

