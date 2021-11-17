How the Infrastructure Act will impact Nebraska

(WOWT) - U.S. and state officials on Wednesday outlined how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden on Monday will impact Nebraska and its communities.

In a livestream Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Greater Omaha Chamber shared details about the ways “the bipartisan infrastructure bill will help address Nebraska’s most critical infrastructure needs, including funding to improve the safety and efficiency of Nebraska’s roads, bridges, and airports, expand access to broadband in rural areas, and provide clean drinking water to families and schools across the state.”

The IIJA funds are expected to provide Nebraska with the following:

Roads: $2.2 billion — a 47% increase — in highway funding

Bridges: $225 million to replace and repair bridges, 9% of which are in poor condition

Broadband: $100 million to upgrade internet access across the state, particularly benefiting rural communities

Drinking/wastewater: $358 million to improve water infrastructure

Airports: $111 million for Nebraska’s nine major airports

Resiliency: $16.8 million for fire resiliency plus $12.7 million to protect against cyberattacks

Transit: $186 million to improve public transportation options across the state

Currently, 13% of Nebraskans lack access to high-speed internet, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Nebraska also has a $1.6 billion drinking water investment gap.

