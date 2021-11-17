NP Elks Club donates dictionaries to Lincoln County students

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County third grade students received the gift of knowledge thanks to North Platte Elks Club 985.

McDaid Elementary was one of their stops Wednesday.

The Elks have delivered more than 7,000 dictionaries over the last 18 years. It’s part of their effort to promote literacy.

They plan to deliver close to 500 dictionaries to students by year’s end.

