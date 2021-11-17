Advertisement

NP Elks Club donates dictionaries to Lincoln County students

The North Platte Elks delivered dictionaries to students in Lincoln County Wednesday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County third grade students received the gift of knowledge thanks to North Platte Elks Club 985.

McDaid Elementary was one of their stops Wednesday.

The Elks have delivered more than 7,000 dictionaries over the last 18 years. It’s part of their effort to promote literacy.

They plan to deliver close to 500 dictionaries to students by year’s end.

