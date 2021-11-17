Advertisement

Two tennis courts, nine pickleball courts planned for Cody Park

Additional tennis and pickleball courts planned for Cody Park.
Additional tennis and pickleball courts planned for Cody Park.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A capital campaign to build tennis and pickleball courts at Cody Park received support from the North Platte City Council Tuesday.

Although no action was taken, North Platte Pickleball President Barb Baldridge presented the council with the design and layout of the project.

Baldridge said the pickleball community at the local level has grown exponentially, from 12 members to 120 active members.

The layout calls for two tennis courts and nine pickleball courts. It comes after the city hosted two successful tournaments this year.

“The plan for the development for sports in our area when the Rec Center does come to fruition and with the expansion of the D&N Event Center they assured me that pickleball is right up there in their plans,” Baldridge said. “I say we are not a North Platte pickleball club, we are not an organization, we are truly a pickleball community.”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the idea of the presentation was to inform the council of the project before fundraising efforts begin.

The total cost of the project is $300,000. The funding will be split between City and private funds.

Union Pacific Railroad and the Lincoln County Visitors Bureau have contributed a combined $22,500 to the organization.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Buffalo Creek Fire
Western Nebraska wildfire rages on

Latest News

The North Platte Elks delivered dictionaries to students in Lincoln County Wednesday.
NP Elks Club donates dictionaries to Lincoln County students
Bitter cold temperatures to encompass the area overnight Wednesday
A bitter cold overnight Wednesday with a sunny and cold day Thursday
Plan on cool, blustery conditions as winds gust toward 40 mph.
Winds of Change...
Deer Hides for Veterans
Deer Hides helps Veterans - clipped version