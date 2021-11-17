Two tennis courts, nine pickleball courts planned for Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A capital campaign to build tennis and pickleball courts at Cody Park received support from the North Platte City Council Tuesday.

Although no action was taken, North Platte Pickleball President Barb Baldridge presented the council with the design and layout of the project.

Baldridge said the pickleball community at the local level has grown exponentially, from 12 members to 120 active members.

The layout calls for two tennis courts and nine pickleball courts. It comes after the city hosted two successful tournaments this year.

“The plan for the development for sports in our area when the Rec Center does come to fruition and with the expansion of the D&N Event Center they assured me that pickleball is right up there in their plans,” Baldridge said. “I say we are not a North Platte pickleball club, we are not an organization, we are truly a pickleball community.”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher said the idea of the presentation was to inform the council of the project before fundraising efforts begin.

The total cost of the project is $300,000. The funding will be split between City and private funds.

Union Pacific Railroad and the Lincoln County Visitors Bureau have contributed a combined $22,500 to the organization.

