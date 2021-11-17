Advertisement

Winds of Change...

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Gone are the 60s and 70s as our weather will follow the calendar a bit more closely for awhile. Cold air will continue to spread across the Cornhusker state as highs struggle in the upper 30s over the Panhandle with lower 40s about everywhere else.

The cold moderates the farther east you go...
Below normal with 30s and 40s, making for a blustery feel to the day with the winds.
The air will be moving, as sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will gust as high as 45 mph mainly over the Northern Sandhills with lesser gustS farther south. It will be blustery with mostly sunny skies lending itself to little warmth.

After a brief lull in the early morning winds will generate some strong gusts, especially in...
Winds will taper off by evening as high pressure build into western areas. That will allow temperatures to free fall into the teens by Thursday morning. Afternoon highs wil again languish in the mid to upper 40s, but warmer air will build in to end the week. It won’t be 70s warm, but highs on Friday and Saturday should push into the upper 50s before another shot of cool air sweeps into the state, knocking us back into the 40s Sunday and Monday. For now it looks like it’s going to remain dry.

A little better by the end of the week.
