Cold and mostly clear skies Thursday night, with increasing cloud cover and temperatures Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Thursday, temperatures were slightly warmer than this time Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies were present across the region with breezy condtions, especially in our western regions. Wind speeds were between 10 to 25 mph.

Slightly warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s (Andre Brooks)

Overnight across the area, temperatures will be warmer than Wednesday night, with lows in the low to upper 20s. Clear to partly cloudy conditions will bee present with some breezy conditions early on. Little to no precipitation is expected Thursday night.

Low temperatures Thursday night will be warmer than Wednesday night with temperatures in the low to upper 20s (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Friday, temperatures will be significiantly warmer. This is due to the strong area of high pressure moving towards the east, allowing for warmer air to filter into the area. This will also allow for some cloud cover to come into the area as well. Temperatures for the day on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with some breezy conditions. Wind speeds could range from 10 to 25 mph.

High pressure starting to move eastward, allowing for a slight pattern change (Andre Brooks)

Warmer temperatures Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s (Andre Brooks)

Partly cloudy conditions for the day on Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Saturday, a brand new cold front will be approaching the area. This will allow temperatures to drop back into the low to mid 50s on Saturday with continued partly cloudy conditions. Little to no precipitaion is expected due to lack of sufficient moisture and the speed of the system.

Temperatures are going back down Saturday due to another cold front coming through the region (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.