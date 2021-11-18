Advertisement

Football Flashback: The 2021 Lexington Minutemen

By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Minutemen finished the season 4-6, ending in a playoff berth for the squad. However, many outside the team expected them to do poorly or even finish the 2021 football season without a win.

Playing with that chip on their shoulder and only living up to the internal expectations is something head coach Jeff Rowan took command of and was proud of the results.

“It was a successful season. The kids put in a lot of hard work in the offseason. They saw that their hard work was going to pay off if they work together and stay together as a team and as a family. They got better and made it to the playoffs. Every time a kid’s got his back against the wall a little bit, and is told something he doesn’t like, he’s going to step up and work a little bit harder. I think the coaches had higher expectations than than a lot of people on the outside did. I know the kids did, too. It was fun to see them step up and meet those expectations and do very well.”

Jeff Rowan, 9th Year Head Coach

Proving the doubters wrong feels great for an athlete, but it would be for not if they didn’t enjoy the year or get better along the way.

“At first, our offense wasn’t very good and then it got very good. Or it got better and out defense felt like it was the best it’s been in a long time. We’ve been able to stop a whole bunch of teams whenever they’re going down the field. We played for each other instead of just playing for ourselves. It felt more like a family atmosphere than just a football team.”

Isaac Scharff, Senior Lineman

“I mean with expectaions, everyone but us thought we were going to go 0-9. It was super successful in my eyes. We won some games. We bonded more than we have in the years past. It just felt like it was a more fun season than years before.”

Hunter Stewart, Senior Running Back/Linebacker

The team will graduate more than a few seniors, leaving plenty of spots open in 2022 to once again prove Lexington football is not to be doubted.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Luis Suarez and Norma Franco, a couple for years, were going to marry just after Thanksgiving....
Couple die of COVID-19 weeks before wedding
Buffalo Creek Fire
Western Nebraska wildfire rages on

Latest News

Football Flashback: The 2021 Lexington Minutemen
Football Flashback: The 2021 Lexington Minutemen
broken bow flashback
Football Flashback: The 2021 Broken Bow Indians
ogallala recap
Football Flashback: The 2021 Ogallala Indians
Football Flashback: The 2021 Ogallala Indians
Football Flashback: The 2021 Ogallala Indians