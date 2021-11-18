Football Flashback: The 2021 Lexington Minutemen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Minutemen finished the season 4-6, ending in a playoff berth for the squad. However, many outside the team expected them to do poorly or even finish the 2021 football season without a win.

Playing with that chip on their shoulder and only living up to the internal expectations is something head coach Jeff Rowan took command of and was proud of the results.

“It was a successful season. The kids put in a lot of hard work in the offseason. They saw that their hard work was going to pay off if they work together and stay together as a team and as a family. They got better and made it to the playoffs. Every time a kid’s got his back against the wall a little bit, and is told something he doesn’t like, he’s going to step up and work a little bit harder. I think the coaches had higher expectations than than a lot of people on the outside did. I know the kids did, too. It was fun to see them step up and meet those expectations and do very well.”

Proving the doubters wrong feels great for an athlete, but it would be for not if they didn’t enjoy the year or get better along the way.

“At first, our offense wasn’t very good and then it got very good. Or it got better and out defense felt like it was the best it’s been in a long time. We’ve been able to stop a whole bunch of teams whenever they’re going down the field. We played for each other instead of just playing for ourselves. It felt more like a family atmosphere than just a football team.”

“I mean with expectaions, everyone but us thought we were going to go 0-9. It was super successful in my eyes. We won some games. We bonded more than we have in the years past. It just felt like it was a more fun season than years before.”

The team will graduate more than a few seniors, leaving plenty of spots open in 2022 to once again prove Lexington football is not to be doubted.

