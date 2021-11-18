LCCDC competes 12 unit duplex, two houses in the works

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Community Development Corporation celebrated a milestone this week. The non-profit organization marked its 25th anniversary.

The organization has since helped hundreds of families with affordable housing through new or refurbished homes.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to culminate the completion of their 12-unit duplex at 18th and Sheridan. It’s a project that started five years ago to ease the housing shortage while providing affordable housing to families.

So far, they’ve invested $1.3 million with the assistance from a variety of grant funding sources.

“Completing that rental development is the most exciting because that’s what we actually do,” said executive director Carol Bodeen. “It’s the tangible work that the organization does, we build houses and we put families in them. To see the construction be completed and to see people living in those units, that’s the satisfaction of this job.”

The agency is currently building two single-family homes on north Jackson Street to sell to first-time homebuyers. The homes are expected to be completed sometime next year.

