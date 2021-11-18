Advertisement

LCCDC competes 12 unit duplex, two houses in the works

The Lincoln County Community Development Corporation recently completed its 12-unit duplex,...
The Lincoln County Community Development Corporation recently completed its 12-unit duplex, with two more homes under construction.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Community Development Corporation celebrated a milestone this week. The non-profit organization marked its 25th anniversary.

The organization has since helped hundreds of families with affordable housing through new or refurbished homes.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to culminate the completion of their 12-unit duplex at 18th and Sheridan. It’s a project that started five years ago to ease the housing shortage while providing affordable housing to families.

So far, they’ve invested $1.3 million with the assistance from a variety of grant funding sources.

“Completing that rental development is the most exciting because that’s what we actually do,” said executive director Carol Bodeen. “It’s the tangible work that the organization does, we build houses and we put families in them. To see the construction be completed and to see people living in those units, that’s the satisfaction of this job.”

The agency is currently building two single-family homes on north Jackson Street to sell to first-time homebuyers. The homes are expected to be completed sometime next year.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
Nebraska elementary school teacher accidently shot and killed by hunting partner
Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
UNL student government votes to end Husker balloon release
Vaccine
OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate
President Biden signs the infrastructure bill on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
How the Infrastructure Act will impact Nebraska
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery

Latest News

KNOP Midday Weather 11/17
After a bitter cold overnight Wednesday, a sunny and cool day Thursday
NebraskaLand Bank donates Thanksgiving food baskets to NPPS families.
NebraskaLand Bank donates Thanksgiving baskets to NPPS students
NP Elk's Club donates dictionaries to area students
NebraskaLand Bank donates Thanksgiving food baskets