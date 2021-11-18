Advertisement

NebraskaLand Bank donates Thanksgiving baskets to NPPS students

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - NebraskaLand Bank is making sure families don’t go without this Thanksgiving holiday.

The bank donated ten Thanksgiving food baskets to North Platte Public Schools. They will be distributed to students who currently receive food through the district’s backpack program.

The bank’s culture committee started brainstorming in August on ideas to help families during the holidays as part of their annual Giving Day campaign.

“We also included in the basket a family night, so we have some different card games, family snacks, we did gingerbread building kits so that way they cannot only enjoy their Thanksgiving dinner, but it can go on throughout their Thanksgiving break and they can enjoy that long term and have fun with their families,” said NebraskaLand Bank Public Relations Coordinator Evonne Keck.

“Oh they were very excited,” said Molly Morales, NPPS student services administrative assistant. “First and foremost, we wanted to make sure that they could transport the food baskets afterschool and wanted to make sure they all had rides, but they all let their parents know that these were coming. I think a lot of them are pretty happy that they are going to have food on the table for Thanksgiving.”

Last year, the bank donated mittens, socks and food to families.

The backpack program currently serves 225 students.

