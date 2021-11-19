Curtis family loses home in fire

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People of Curtis are helping raise money for a family of four who lost their home and belongings in a house fire Wednesday. Tanner and Taylor Eberle say they are grateful for the outpouring of support from their community and beyond since a fire and attempts to control it claimed so much.

“I have what matters. I have Taylor and the girls.”

And Taylor agrees. But that does not make it any easier for the parents of two small girls, now without a home. Plus, Taylor’s home business took a total hit, just weeks before Christmas, with orders paid for destroyed inside. She says she will make it right with her customers. By the outpouring seen on social media, and a positive response to fundraising by their community, it seems as if people understand.

Offers from friends and family and strangers to help. A gofundme account is established. Here’s the link for that: https://www.facebook.com/donate/4659109014111510/10165740279615623/

Gofundme for Eberle's (Courtesy Photo)

And for those who would like to help the old-fashioned way, you can mail a check to: Kevin Brown, P.O. Box 131, Curtis, NE 69025, or drop cash off at Brown’s Electric in Curtis or one of the many buckets placed around town for donations.

Tanner tells News 2 that early reports are suggesting that the fire that destroyed his family’s home started outside of the home in a nearby trashcan, but the final cause is not yet determined. The kitchen took the brunt of the fire, however, the water to put it out and the smoke that came along destroyed everything else. Tanner says the ceilings in all the rooms are coming down, and as of Wednesday evening, there were four inches of water in the basement.

The Curtis Volunteer Fire Department was called at 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate smoke coming from the home. No one was at home at the time of the fire, and no pets were in the house. Volunteer firefighters from the area were on scene until at least 8:00 p.m., Wednesday securing the scene. The American Red Cross sent volunteers from McCook to offer the family some immediate assistance.

Volunteer fire fighters in Curtis work from 3:42 p.m. to nearly 8 p.m., Wednesday to secure house after fire. (Melanie Standiford)

Volunteers with the American Red Cross offer family early assistance after fire claims their home on a cold November afternoon/evening. (Melanie Standiford)

The Eberle’s say they are grateful for everyone who has reached out, and especially thankful to the fire department and others on the scene at their home.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.