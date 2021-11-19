Giving from the heart: Thanksgiving Boxes Giveaways

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This holiday season, many businesses and organizations are finding ways to give people a helping hand with a Thanksgiving basket. News 2 has compiled a list of these generous organizations and how they are helping. A reminder, some organizations are not participating in Thanksgiving giveaways; instead, they are contributing to various organizations, so while they are not on this list, they are most certainly helping families have a happy holiday.

Community Thanksgiving

Scott Schroeder of North Platte is holding his second annual Community Thanksgiving. A couple of years ago Schroeder won a trivia contest with a cash prize. He pledged to use his earnings to buy a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need. When Schroeder asked for assistance from the community in picking a family, the response was heart-warming. This year, Schroeder is accepting nominations, donations, and volunteers via the “NO LIMITS- North Platte” Facebook page.

Lincoln County Raceway

Lincoln County Raceway is giving away 125 Thanksgiving meal boxes. The boxes will include a turkey, potatoes, rolls, stuffing, and vegetables. On Saturday, November 20, volunteers will be distributing boxes.

Tattoo Parlor

The Tattoo Parlor is accepting donations for their Thanksgiving baskets, which will include a family-sized meal for an entire household. The Tattoo Parlor is accepting nominations via phone and their Facebook page. The deadline for nominations is November 21.

Lincoln County Casa

Lincoln County Casa is assisting foster families this Thanksgiving holiday. Foster families who have signed up with the Lincoln County Casa will be given Thanksgiving baskets.

Salvation Army

This year, the Salvation Army is not distributing Thanksgiving baskets. However, they are preparing for their Christmas giveaway, which is already full. For those wishing to help others this holiday season, the Salvation Army is encouraging them to get an angel tag from the Angel Tree, and buy a gift. In addition to the Angel Tree, the organization is in need of volunteers to ring the traditional Salvation Army Christmas bells.

