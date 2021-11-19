Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Volleyball match against Rutgers scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled.

A non-COVID-19 related illness in the Rutgers program also led to the cancellation of its match against Minnesota on Friday.

The match was set to be the Huskers home finale, which will instead be on Friday night when Nebraska takes on Penn State at the Devaney Center at 8 p.m..

The Huskers are 19-6 this season, and are in contention for a Big Ten title with three matches left to go.

