Mailboxes for Humanity: Raising money for building materials

Habitat for Humanity
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Starting this December, the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is holding its inaugural mailbox auction. With the assistance of local artists, fifteen mailboxes will be decorated, constructed, and painted. The mailboxes will be on display at the Prairie Arts Center (PAC) leading up the auction on Dec. 14. There will be a social hour at 6:30 p.m. and the auction will take place afterwards.

The mailbox auction came to life as a derivative of Habitat for Humanity’s mission which is “a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

“Everyone deserves a decent place to get mail,” said Dalene Skates, Executive Director North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. “When we do these events, every single dollar we raise goes right back into the buying materials and supplies to build houses for our low income families. Theses events are even more important than before by the way prices have been with building materials and construction.”

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has built 59 homes in the community. On Nov. 18, the organization will be holding its 60th home dedication ceremony.

