North Platte Boys Basketball Preview

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Prep hosted Winter Sports Media Day at North Platte High School on Wednesday. Many area schools were there to answer questions about the upcoming season.

As the North Platte Bulldogs head into the 2021-2022 season they are hoping to build off the momentum they had at the end of last season. The Dawgs have three returning starters this season, but are unfortunately dealing with some injuries that have bled over from football season. Despite the injuries, Head Coach Matt Kaminski says that this year’s team has the most returning players that he’s had in his time as a coach for the Dawgs.

“We’ve had some injuries from football that we have to deal with, which we’re gonna view as a good problem because kids get a chance to step up in practice and in games and we can build depth which you need to be successful in Class A,” Kaminski said.

The goal for the team is to steadily improve throughout the season. The team will start the season out with some great competition including Skutt Catholic, Elkhorn North and Columbus. Kaminski said his team is up for the challenge and is excited to watch them continue to gain confidence as the season progresses.

“There’s gonna be some ups and downs and some adversity that hits, but gradually we want to try and improve as a team and just gain some confidence. We know we have some competition early; that’s the best teams we play throughout the year so that’s a challenge right off the bat, but our kids know that and and have had a couple years facing that,” Kaminski said.

One thing that a team undoubtedly needs to be successful at any level is chemistry. Kaminski said that this year’s team has an incredible chemistry and he is excited to see where that can take them this season.

“We’ve got several kids that have grown up together; they’re hanging out in the summer, they’re hanging out in football season supporting each other and that’s really really good to see just not on the court, but everywhere and that can only help your team and it makes it enjoyable to be around,” Kaminski said.

The Dawgs will open up their season on the road against Skutt Catholic on Dec. 10.

