Partly cloudy Friday night will lead to a cooler and little sunnier Saturday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Friday, the conditions were partly cloudy to overcast across the region. Places that have seen the clouds, temperatures were only in the 50s and places that have seen a little more sunshine seen temperatures in the low 60s. Winds were slightly breezy with wind speeds 10 mph or lower. Lows for tonight will be in the low to mid 30s with partly cloudy skies to continue throughout the region.

Mixed bag of temperatures across the area due to cloud coverage
Mixed bag of temperatures across the area due to cloud coverage(Andre Brooks)

Conditions will start to change once we get into the day on Saturday, with a cold front coming through the area between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This will cause the temperatures to cool off and for the clouds to start to decrease.

Cold front that is forecasted to push through the area Saturday into Sunday
Cold front that is forecasted to push through the area Saturday into Sunday(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures during the day on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s, with a little more shunshine in the region late Saturday with breezy conditions at times.

Cooler conditions start spilling into the area Saturday
Cooler conditions start spilling into the area Saturday(Andre Brooks)
Cleaing skies to come into the area Saturday
Cleaing skies to come into the area Saturday(Andre Brooks)

During the day on Sunday, temperatures will be colder with the full passage fo the cold front. This will cause temperatures to be in the mid 40s to low 50s, with sunny skies and slightly breezy conditions.

Colder day on Sunday due to the full passage of the cold front
Colder day on Sunday due to the full passage of the cold front(Andre Brooks)

