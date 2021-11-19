Sticker Shock: National campaign to combat underage drinking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Community Connection’s Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition held a “Sticker Shock” day in North Platte November 18 with the Mid Plains Ladies Softball team and all North Platte Kwik Stop convenience stores participating.

The group is sharing the importance of making the community aware of underage drinking.

Also contributing to the national campaign to combat underage drinking is Dr. Jim Smith of Great Plains Health’s Emergency Medicine Department, speaking on alcohol awareness/underage drinking.

“I don’t know how many times we have had to deliver bad news to parents. You don't want to have to be one of those parents that holds that guilt for the rest of your life that you thought something was going on and you just didn't do anything about it."

The Community Connection Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Traci Sawyer of North Platte shared the following description of “Sticker Shock” and how it helps.

“Sticker Shock is a national campaign to reduce underage drinking by limiting youth access to alcohol. The campaign is designed to discourage adults from buying alcohol for minors by educating them about the dangers and consequences of these actions. Sticker Shock is an awareness campaign to remind everyone about the laws pertaining to providing alcohol to underage drinkers. It is a great opportunity to partner with community members and come together on a common issue.”

Sawyer says data received in 2018 from a school survey for Lincoln County Students revealed the following statistics for young people:

8.9% of 8th Grade Students

31.8% of 10th Grade Students

31.7% of 12 Grade Students

2018 Data on students drinking in Lincoln County, Nebraska (Community Connections)

She adds, “[these kids] gave someone money to buy alcohol for them.

Every member of the MPCC Ladies Softball team showed up to support the campaign by placing stickers reading, “Thank you for keeping our youth alcohol free,” on all of the cases of alcohol sold at the Kwik Stop locations in North Platte, Thursday.

“We see a lot of car accidents people going to the hospital because they’ve drinking too much alcohol because at our age, we don’t know how to handle our alcohol. So I think it’s very important that we curb underage drinking. It is a law. So I think it’s just really important that we curb it.”

Sticker for "Sticker Shock" Campaign (Courtesy)

“Selling age restricted products is something we take very serious and something that we put a lot of time and effort to as far as an organization. We do our own in house compliance checks monthly. We also do a mandatory training for every new employee that comes into our company.”

