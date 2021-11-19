Sticker Shock: National campaign to combat underage drinking
Lincoln County’s Community Connection: connecting a national campaign with college students, businesses, and an emergency room doctor
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Community Connection’s Substance Abuse Prevention System Coalition held a “Sticker Shock” day in North Platte November 18 with the Mid Plains Ladies Softball team and all North Platte Kwik Stop convenience stores participating.
The group is sharing the importance of making the community aware of underage drinking.
Also contributing to the national campaign to combat underage drinking is Dr. Jim Smith of Great Plains Health’s Emergency Medicine Department, speaking on alcohol awareness/underage drinking.
The Community Connection Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Traci Sawyer of North Platte shared the following description of “Sticker Shock” and how it helps.
Sawyer says data received in 2018 from a school survey for Lincoln County Students revealed the following statistics for young people:
8.9% of 8th Grade Students
31.8% of 10th Grade Students
31.7% of 12 Grade Students
She adds, “[these kids] gave someone money to buy alcohol for them.
Every member of the MPCC Ladies Softball team showed up to support the campaign by placing stickers reading, “Thank you for keeping our youth alcohol free,” on all of the cases of alcohol sold at the Kwik Stop locations in North Platte, Thursday.
“We see a lot of car accidents people going to the hospital because they’ve drinking too much alcohol because at our age, we don’t know how to handle our alcohol. So I think it’s very important that we curb underage drinking. It is a law. So I think it’s just really important that we curb it.”
