Colder and sunny Sunday ahead with a warmer beginning of the Thanksgiving week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Conditions across the area Saturday afternoon was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some areas such as Ogallala may be experiencing some light rainfall. Most of the precipitation may be showing up as virga, meaning that the rain is evaporating before hitting the ground.

Cool temperatures across the region due to cloud cover (Andre Brooks)

Cloudy conditions with perhaps a little light rain. Most of the preciptation is evaporating before hitting the ground (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Sunday, the cold front that is causing the clouds Saturday would of fully passed through the area and allow for conditions to significantly improve. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies. Some breezy conditions will be present with winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Somewhat cooler temperatures for the day on Sunday (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning of the Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be warming up some to the low to mid 60s. Sunny conditions will remain in the forecast with slight winds about 5 to 10 mph. This is due to the area of high pressure moving into the area and then moving east from the region.

Warmer conditions to start the Thanksgiving week (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will remain mild in the low to mid 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions due to the contiinuing movement of the area of high pressure. A new cold front will be moving through the area on Wednesday, causing temperatures to drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s. During the day on Thanksgiving, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s with sunny skies.

High pressure moving into the area Sunday into Monday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.