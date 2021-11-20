Advertisement

Colder and sunny Sunday ahead with a warmer beginning of the Thanksgiving week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Conditions across the area Saturday afternoon was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Some areas such as Ogallala may be experiencing some light rainfall. Most of the precipitation may be showing up as virga, meaning that the rain is evaporating before hitting the ground.

During the day on Sunday, the cold front that is causing the clouds Saturday would of fully passed through the area and allow for conditions to significantly improve. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies. Some breezy conditions will be present with winds of 5 to 15 mph.

During the beginning of the Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be warming up some to the low to mid 60s. Sunny conditions will remain in the forecast with slight winds about 5 to 10 mph. This is due to the area of high pressure moving into the area and then moving east from the region.

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures will remain mild in the low to mid 60s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions due to the contiinuing movement of the area of high pressure. A new cold front will be moving through the area on Wednesday, causing temperatures to drop back into the upper 40s to low 50s. During the day on Thanksgiving, temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s with sunny skies.

