Habitat for Humanity dedicates 60th home

On Nov. 19, the Habitat for Humanity dedicated their sixtieth home.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -For two decades, the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity has increased the number of homeowners in the community. Through fundraising efforts, the organization has constructed 59 homes. On Nov. 19, the organization dedicated its 60th home. The new homeowners are a North Platte family of four with a son, daughter, and two pets.

“I am proud of the Wilcox family,” said Dalene Skates, Executive Director of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. “They were patient, amazing and gracious throughout this whole process. We wish them all the luck in the world.”

During the ceremony, a pastor blessed the home, and volunteers were recognized for their support.

“It is great to call a place home,” said Tracy Wilcox, newest Habitat for Humanity homeowner. “It feels so good, and it’s perfect for my family.”

Habitat for Humanity homeowners are required to put in 400 hours and help build their homes.

“My eyes opened more when I was a part of the process,” said Tracy.

The new homeowners’ son recognized and commended his parents’ hard work.

“They are super amazing because they got the habitat house,” said Cougar Cox, son of homeowners. “They put all those hours in and worked super hard to build it. I am excited for us to be moving into a house made by Habitat for Humanity.”

Habitat for Humanity continues to build up homeowners in North Platte. The next home dedication is scheduled for December. The next groups of Habitat for Humanity families are selected for 2022.

For ways to support the organization’s mission of building more homes in North Platte, learn more about their upcoming fundraiser here.

