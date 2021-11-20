Advertisement

Local businesses prepare for small business Saturday

Local businesses in the Canteen District prepare for Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses in the Canteen District prepare for Small Business Saturday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Businesses in the Canteen District are preparing for a busy holiday shopping season. In fact, they’re hoping for another record year.

“It just brings people out, they are in the Christmas shopping spirit and just it’s just exciting to see everyone come out,” said Double Dips owner Lori Bergman.

North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation Vice-President Cassie Condon distributed shop small passports to local businesses Friday to get people to think local, especially with the ongoing nationwide supply chain issues.

“You’re not relying on those shipping containers to make sure they are getting it overseas and its not going to sit in a warehouse for who knows how long, and having that reliability that it’s going to be there under your Christmas tree is key,” Condon said.

Shelly Halouska owns Refined Boutique and Reclaimed Brands and started receiving warnings during the summer there could be supply-chain problems and started stockpiling inventory when she could.

“I had one that literally sat there from June and I finally just had to cancel it so it’s tough for all industries across the board,” Halouska said. “I hope we have a really good holiday season for everybody here.”

To collect your shop Small NP Passport visit any of the participating businesses on Saturday, Nov. 27. Collect a minimum of eight stamps for the chance to win bundles of Gift Cards from the NP Passport Businesses!

2021 SHOP SMALL NP Passport Businesses:

  • A Botanical Dream
  • A Cut Above / Doodads & Fandangles
  • Ace Hardware (Downtown NP)
  • Alive Outside
  • Another Avenue
  • Beyond Envy
  • Bible Supplies (Westfield Shopping Center)
  • Bill Summer’s Ford
  • Bow and Arrow (Downtown NP)
  • Brittany’s (District 177- formerly Platt River Mall)
  • Brown’s Shoe Fit (Downtown NP)
  • Cinda’s Accents (Downtown NP)
  • Coffee Bin, The
  • Double Dips Ice Creamery (Downtown NP)
  • Dr Scrubs and More
  • Fantasy Gifts
  • Feather River Vineyard
  • Garden Glove
  • Golden Spike Tower Store
  • Happy Heart Specialty Foods
  • Hirschfeld’s (Downtown NP)
  • Mammoth Clothing Exchange (Downtown NP)
  • Pals Brewing Company
  • Prairie Hand Knits
  • Prairie Friends & Flowers
  • Premier Rental Purchase (Downtown NP)
  • Pop Corner (Westfield Shopping Center)
  • Quilt Rack & Wool Cubby (Downtown NP)
  • Refined Boutique (Downtown NP)
  • River Gun Valley (Downtown NP)
  • Sports Shoppe & Big Red Etc.
  • Swan’s Fine Home (Downtown NP)
  • Tallmon’s Jewelry (Downtown NP)
  • The Flower Market (Downtown NP)
  • Tipsy Canvas (Downtown NP)
  • Tobacco Road
  • Town & Country Western Wear
  • Westfield Floral & Pharmacy (Westfield Shopping Center)
  • Whitetail Screen Print (Downtown NP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire

Latest News

Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire
Cooler conditions start spilling into the area Saturday
Partly cloudy Friday night will lead to a cooler and little sunnier Saturday
Warmer temperatures Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s
Cold and mostly clear skies Thursday night, with increasing cloud cover and temperatures Friday
All mailboxes will be auctioned, and the proceeds stay local to build safe, decent, affordable...
Mailboxes for Humanity: Raising money for building materials