Local businesses prepare for small business Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Businesses in the Canteen District are preparing for a busy holiday shopping season. In fact, they’re hoping for another record year.

“It just brings people out, they are in the Christmas shopping spirit and just it’s just exciting to see everyone come out,” said Double Dips owner Lori Bergman.

North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation Vice-President Cassie Condon distributed shop small passports to local businesses Friday to get people to think local, especially with the ongoing nationwide supply chain issues.

“You’re not relying on those shipping containers to make sure they are getting it overseas and its not going to sit in a warehouse for who knows how long, and having that reliability that it’s going to be there under your Christmas tree is key,” Condon said.

Shelly Halouska owns Refined Boutique and Reclaimed Brands and started receiving warnings during the summer there could be supply-chain problems and started stockpiling inventory when she could.

“I had one that literally sat there from June and I finally just had to cancel it so it’s tough for all industries across the board,” Halouska said. “I hope we have a really good holiday season for everybody here.”

To collect your shop Small NP Passport visit any of the participating businesses on Saturday, Nov. 27. Collect a minimum of eight stamps for the chance to win bundles of Gift Cards from the NP Passport Businesses!

