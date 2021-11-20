Advertisement

Nebraska Men’s Basketball: Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State

Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho...
Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60.(10/11 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60.

Alonzo Verge Jr., and Keisei Tominaga - off the bench - each scored 11 for Nebraska.

C.J. Wilcher scored 10. Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster’s three-point play made it 55-40 and Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way.

Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State, Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire

Latest News

Winter Sports Media Day: North Platte Boys Basketball
North Platte Boys Basketball Preview
Winter Sports Media Day 2021: North Platte Boys Basketball
Winter Sports Media Day 2021 North Platte Boys Basketball
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Sandhills/Thedford State Championship Preview
Sandhills/Thedford Knights head to Lincoln to play for D2 Football Championship