Nebraska Men’s Basketball: Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shot attempts and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60.

Alonzo Verge Jr., and Keisei Tominaga - off the bench - each scored 11 for Nebraska.

C.J. Wilcher scored 10. Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster’s three-point play made it 55-40 and Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way.

Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State, Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.

