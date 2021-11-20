Nebraska takes on Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska makes its final road trip of the season on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers take on 19th ranked Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. Game time in Madison is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ABC and can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week and stands at 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten Conference play. In the Huskers’ most recent game, Nebraska fought hard against sixth-ranked Ohio State before falling 26-17, suffering its fourth setback this season against a ranked opponent. Nebraska held the powerful Buckeye offense in check, allowing a season-low point total against the nation’s top-ranked scoring offense. Despite its disappointing record, Nebraska continues to remain competitive each week with its seven losses coming by a total of 42 points.

Wisconsin comes into its home finale full of momentum. After a 1-3 start, the Badgers have reeled off six consecutive wins to get to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten Conference play. Wisconsin’s most recent victory was a 35-7 rout of Northwestern on Saturday in Madison, with the Badger defense holding Northwestern scoreless for the first three quarters. Wisconsin needs two victories to secure a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game for the seventh time in the 11-year history of the title game.

The Badgers’ success this season has been built on the strength of one of the nation’s top defenses. Wisconsin ranks in the top two nationally in all four major defensive statistical categories, including leading the nation in total defense (216.3 ypg) and rushing defense (60.6 ypg). During their six-game win streak the Badgers have allowed just 7.3 points per game.

