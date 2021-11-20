Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Raceway was the site of a special kind of car lineup Saturday. Dozens formed in single file to receive a box full of Thanksgiving meal classics. Everything from a 10 pound turkey, green beans, corn and so much more.

Patrons either signed up for themselves or a friend in need as organizers and volunteers placed boxes inside the vehicles of those fortunate enough to not have to worry about groceries during one of the biggest holidays of the year.

2021 marks the second year of the distribution, promoted by the Lincoln County Raceway. Last year, there were 103 boxes given out. This year saw a jump to 125. Funding came from business in North Platte, Hershey, Gothenburg, Cozad and beyond in order to pay for the groceries, giving back to the communities they call home.

News 2 will have more on this story as Thanksgiving approaches.

