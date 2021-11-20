Advertisement

Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway

Thanksgiving boxes
Thanksgiving boxes(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Raceway was the site of a special kind of car lineup Saturday. Dozens formed in single file to receive a box full of Thanksgiving meal classics. Everything from a 10 pound turkey, green beans, corn and so much more.

Patrons either signed up for themselves or a friend in need as organizers and volunteers placed boxes inside the vehicles of those fortunate enough to not have to worry about groceries during one of the biggest holidays of the year.

2021 marks the second year of the distribution, promoted by the Lincoln County Raceway. Last year, there were 103 boxes given out. This year saw a jump to 125. Funding came from business in North Platte, Hershey, Gothenburg, Cozad and beyond in order to pay for the groceries, giving back to the communities they call home.

News 2 will have more on this story as Thanksgiving approaches.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman

Latest News

turkey trot
Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show in Wallace
On Nov. 19, the Habitat for Humanity dedicated their sixtieth home.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 60th home
Local businesses in the Canteen District prepare for Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses prepare for small business Saturday
Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire