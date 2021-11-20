Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show in Wallace

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The home of the Wildcats also played host to the Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show, an annual event put on during the holiday season. Vendors from as far as Mullen and even Iowa came Saturday to display their goods for people looking to finds some deals on nice holiday presents.

The products ranged from jewelry to clothing, wooden crafts, horseshoe sculptures and more. Tables filled the entirety of the Wallace High School gymnasium with items that small businesses are looking to move during a busy holiday shopping rush.

Kaycie Koop, in charge of the Turkey Trot’s marketing, is happy to see the event support a small community in a big way.

“Putting the Turkey Trot together, the craft show, it goes into a lot of work. As far as getting vendors from not just our area, which is very small, but outside to bring back to the community. This year, we have a lot of unique vendors. A lot of different ones than we had before. So it’s nice to bring other people from the smaller areas around us together to put this on.”

