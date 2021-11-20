Advertisement

Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show in Wallace

turkey trot
turkey trot(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The home of the Wildcats also played host to the Turkey Trot Craft and Vendor Show, an annual event put on during the holiday season. Vendors from as far as Mullen and even Iowa came Saturday to display their goods for people looking to finds some deals on nice holiday presents.

The products ranged from jewelry to clothing, wooden crafts, horseshoe sculptures and more. Tables filled the entirety of the Wallace High School gymnasium with items that small businesses are looking to move during a busy holiday shopping rush.

Kaycie Koop, in charge of the Turkey Trot’s marketing, is happy to see the event support a small community in a big way.

“Putting the Turkey Trot together, the craft show, it goes into a lot of work. As far as getting vendors from not just our area, which is very small, but outside to bring back to the community. This year, we have a lot of unique vendors. A lot of different ones than we had before. So it’s nice to bring other people from the smaller areas around us together to put this on.”

Kaycie Koop, Marketing Advisor, Turkey Trot

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman

Latest News

Thanksgiving boxes
Thanksgiving Meal Box Giveaway
On Nov. 19, the Habitat for Humanity dedicated their sixtieth home.
Habitat for Humanity dedicates 60th home
Local businesses in the Canteen District prepare for Small Business Saturday.
Local businesses prepare for small business Saturday
Curtis family loses home to fire
Curtis family loses home in fire