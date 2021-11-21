First female to be inducted in the North Platte Eagle Scouts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - History was made on Sunday. The Boy Scouts of America inducted their first female Eagle Scout in North Platte.

Ashley Tolstedt, the inductee of the Eagle Scouts of North Platte, was inducted Sunday afternoon. Ashley was proud of her accomplishments for everything that she had done.

Ashley Tolstedt getting inducted into the Eagle Scouts of North Platte (Andre Brooks)

“I’m proud of it, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. I think it means the same as anyone else who’s is an Eagle Scout, ‘Ashley Tolstedt, inductee of the Eagle Scouts of North Platte said. “I think being being being the first female leader Eagle Scout should mean more than the people who are in the same rank as me.”

Her mom, Amanda Tolstedt, was also proud of her daughter’s accomplishments over the past several months.

“I so proud of her. I am so happy that the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join because this is just what Ashley loves,” Amanda Tolstedt, Ashley’s mom said. “The outdoorsy, going camping. She would prefer to camp without a tent. She loves first aid, the roughing it, the hiking, and that stuff.”

All the accomplishments Tolstedt have made during the process of being inducted in Eagle Scouts (Andre Brooks)

With Ashley Tolstedt being inducted, that women can can do anything that they set their mind to according to Ashley Tolstedt.

I believe that it shows that women can earn the rank of an eagle.

Ashley Tolstedt said that she has been interested in being an Eagle Scout before the Boy Scouts of America allowed girls to join.

“I was interested in scouting when my brother became a scout. But I couldn’t join until 2019 when women could finally join scouts and I joined then and I completed my Eagle Board of Review, which are the people who decide if I worthy of becoming a Eagle Scout,” Ashley Tolstedt said. “And on the first of October, is when I became an Eagle Scout.”

Ashley Tolstedt being presented her Eagle Scouts' certificate (Andre Brooks)

Amanda Tolstedt encouraged any girls that are interested in becoming an Eagle Scout to try out for it.

If any girls are interested in it, I would say just try it out. What do you have to lose? You have a lot to gain.

Amanda Tolstedt putting on the Eagle Scouts' pin on her daughter, Ashley Tolstedt (Andre Brooks)

Ashley Tolstedt earned 26 badges as an Eagle Scout so far and she is the first female scout leader for the North Platte Eagle Scouts.

