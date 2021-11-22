Community to comes together to support the Knights on the road to Lincoln

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -They say all roads lead home, but not all roads lead to Lincoln and more specifically Memorial Stadium. This season the Sandhills/Thedford knights have taken the road less traveled by and will hit the road Monday to that very place to take on the Kenesaw Blue Devils in the State Championship. Senior Quarterback Reece Zutavern says the team anxiously awaiting Monday’s arrival.

“It’s exciting it’s the first trip to Lincoln either school’s ever taken I mean we’re pumped we’re ready to go,” says Zutavern

From the intersection of Zutavern and Hickman to Pokorny Street the entire town is rallying behind the boys in the green and white in hopes of bringing home a state title to the little town in the sandhills. Senior Running Back, Dane Pokorny says having so much support from the community makes the whole experience even more exciting.

“It’s pretty cool we were talking here right before practice here and it’s one of the most unique things I’ve ever seen. Having the community on your back like that it’s a good feeling and just makes us even more ready to get to Lincoln,” Pokorny says.

This game means so much not just the players on the field, but also inspiring the next generation of Knights and continuing a tradition of excellence. Head Coach Josh Deines says he hopes that this will inspire kids at the Middle School and Elementary Schools, so that one day they too will want to put on the green and white uniform.

“It’s really cool and I hope it has a trickle down effect from our managers to the kids in the elementary school and obviously in our Junior high too where they see that stuff and it gives them motivation to try and strive to do what these guys have been able to do these last couple of years and just build upon that as a program,” explains Deines.

Normally a seas of red will turn into seats of green come Monday when the Knights take the field at Memorial Stadium, as they try to finish the race and bring home that coveted trophy.

“Ya know the two schools and the eight communities that make up the schools. We’re not overly huge but I expect the majority of the people to be there,” Deines explains.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.