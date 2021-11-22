Advertisement

Fire concerns for the day on Tuesday, otherwise sunny and warm Tuesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - During the day on Monday, temperatures were warmer than this time Sunday afternoon. Temperatures were in the low to mid 60s with sunny skies and breezy conditions with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph.

During the night Monday, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s with clear to mostly clear skies. Winds will be on the increase to 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards to 30 mph.

During the day on Tuesday, our temperatures will continue to climb in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, with winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 to 40 mph. With it being dry and the winds across the region, this leads to the increase threat of fire concerns across the northern portions of the region. These portions are under a Red Flag Warning effective 11 a.m. Tuesday CST until 6 p.m. Tuesday CST. Burning trash and discarding cigarettes outside are not recommended in the pink shaded region.

During the day on Wednesday, a pattern change will be occuring once again, with a strong cold front coming through the area. High temperatures will not escape the low to mid 40s on Wednesday with a slight breeze areawide. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be over the region as well.

During the day on Thanksgiving, temperatures will be closer to average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

