Lincoln County CASA donates Thanksgiving baskets

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This Thanksgiving, the Lincoln County CASA gave out baskets for the fourth year. The baskets are to help many foster families with children, especially those who needs it the most.

“I believe now that this is our fourth year of putting these baskets together, " Kerry Moore, Executive Director of The Lincoln County CASA said.” Every year, Lincoln County CASA gives very needed Thanksgiving baskets for our foster families, where we have children in their homes. And we do the complete meal from turkey to pie and deliver it out to the families. These foster families of so many mouths, extra mouths to feed.”

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, these Thanksgiving baskets are giving relief to many foster care families.

“ I think that it provides a huge relief to these foster families when things are tight. This year is going to be even more difficult I think with inflation and the cost of food,” Moore said.

With giving out these baskets, the Lincoln County CASA acknowledges the hard work these foster parents are putting out.

Often, these foster families are stretched thin to begin with and they are doing amazing work by caring for these children that have been put into foster care.

During the process of giving out the Thanksgiving baskets, it allows for the Lincoln County CASA to focus on what’s important in our community, especially with this time of year.

I think that this is a time of year where we need to focus on the individuals in our community who are in need and who are struggling.

