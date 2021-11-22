Nebraska readies for its annual Black Friday matchup against Iowa at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska completes its 2021 season on Friday with its annual Black Friday matchup against Big Ten West rival Iowa at Memorial Stadium. Game time in Lincoln in set for shortly after 12:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by BTN and can also be heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska will try to capture the Heroes Trophy to close a season full of near misses against nationally ranked teams. The Huskers’ most recent close call came on Saturday at No. 19 Wisconsin when NU fell 35-28 when a drive in the game’s final minute stalled deep in Wisconsin territory. The loss was Nebraska’s eighth this season by nine or fewer points with five of those against ranked teams. In the loss, Nebraska’s offense gained 452 yards against a Badger defense that entered the game allowing a nation-leading 216 yards per game.

The Huskers will look to end a six-game Iowa win streak in the border rivalry, with each of the past three Hawkeye victories coming by six points or less. Before Friday’s game Nebraska will honor members of its senior class who could be playing their final game in Memorial Stadium.

Iowa enters the game with a 9-2 record, including a 6-2 mark in Big Ten play, following a 33-23 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and 12th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Iowa checked in at No. 17 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, and was ranked as high as second by the AP earlier this season. An Iowa victory will keep its Big Ten Championship Game hopes alive.

Coach Kirk Ferentz’s team features one of the nation’s most opportunistic defenses. The Hawkeyes have 26 takeaways on the season and enter the regular-season finale at +13 in turnover margin.

