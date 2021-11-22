Salvation Army Angel Tree: Tags of hope and happiness

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Year after year, the Salvation Army receives many requests to help families who are struggling to buy Christmas gifts. Back in the 1970s, angel trees were created to help provide clothing and toys for children during the holidays. Since then, the angel trees are resource that many people look to for their children to have Christmas presents. With the obstacles many families faced this year, many people are facing financial uncertainty.

“I know one of the parent’s lost a father to COVID, and the virus has ran through their household,” said Major Lynetta Poff, Administrator/Core Officer at Salvation Army. “The parent also lost two jobs because of COVID, and now she is behind on the bills. They came to us in tears looking for assistance, so their kids can have a good Christmas.”

In North Platte, there are multiple angel trees. There are trees located at Bomgaars and the Platte River Mall. There will be an additional tree added to the North Platte Community College. Wal-Mart has an online giving tree.

“Back in WWI and WWII, we served the serviceman simple things like doughnuts,” said Major Poff. “I think of the angel tree our ‘doughnut’ of today. It is still a way to help our community and give back. Plus, it brings joy to everyone’s heart.”

Presents for this year’s angel trees need to be returned to the Salvation Army before Dec. 15.

For other ways to help the Salvation Army, they are in need of bell-ringers.

