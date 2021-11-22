Advertisement

A warmer and sunny start of the Thanksgiving week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb. (KNEP)- During the day on Sunday, conditions were sunny and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. There was a slight breeze as well with wind speeds at 5 to 10 mph. Since then, temperatures have dropped down to the upper 20s to mid 30s with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Cold conditions across the area with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s
Tonight, conditions will continue to being clear to partly cloudy skies, and slight breezy conditions with wind speeds 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will drop slightly to the mid 20s to low 30s. The winds could cause the temperatures feel like they are in the low 20s.

Low temperatures tonight will be cold with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s
During the day on Monday, to begin your Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be significantly warmer due to a strong area of high pressure moving to the east southeast, allowing for temperatures to increase. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with breezy to gusty conditions. Wind speeds could be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. These gusts to could result in isolated fire risks across the area. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the extreme southwestern portions of the regions until 5:00 p.m. MST.

Highs Monday will be significantly warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.
During the day on Tuesday, conditions will continue to be sunny with highs being even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Isolated low 70s are also possible for portions of the area as well. Sunny skies will also be the dominating weather pattern as well. This is due to the high pressure to continue moving eastward. During the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be dropping back into the low to mid 40s due to another strong cold front pushing through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Even warmer conditions for the day Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s
During the evening Tuesday and morning Wednesday, another cold front will be pushing through...
