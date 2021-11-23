Advertisement

Buddy Check: veterans helping veterans

Buddy Check gives veterans a space to share their experiences and be each others’ support system.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nationwide, it is reported that 22 veterans die by suicide each day. In North Platte, veterans gather together on the 22nd of each month to raise awareness about veteran suicide and to support one another. Buddy Check is veterans helping other veterans and talking through issues such as PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

“For me, talking to other veterans is my support,” said Theresa Dugan, Veteran and Organizer. “Veterans get to a breaking point that many people don’t understand, but other veterans do. I don’t know what I would do without Buddy Check.”

“I have had people tell me if it wasn’t for buddy check, they would’ve eaten their pistol or swallowed pills,” said Tim Berger, a former sailor. “I have had married people and people with children share if they didn’t have a veteran to talk to, their feelings would have eaten them.”

Buddy Check meets at Godfather’s pizza from 6 to 8 p.m. The organization needs financial assistance. They are accepting donations and working on fundraisers.

“I want to see a lot of veterans out here, because suicide is not the answer, and neither is alcohol or drugs,” said Dugan.

For more information about Buddy Check, you can visit their Facebook page.

