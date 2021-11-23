A cold and partly cloudy Wednesday, followed by a cool Thanksgiving day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- During the day on Tuesday, temperatures were running about 20 to 25 degrees above average for this time of year. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon were in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies, and wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 to 35 mph in some spots. The Red Flag Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. CST.

Above average temperatures encompassing the area Tuesday afternoon (Andre Brooks)

But overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the low 30s to low 40s with clear to partly cloudy conditions. Winds should decrease around 5 to 10 mph, thus ending the fire danger risk for the area.

Cold temperatures will be in the area Tuesday night (Andre Brooks)

During the day on Wendesday, temperatures make a nose dive back closer to where we are suppose to be this time of year. This is due to cold front that will moving through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight Wednesday will be down right cold with temperatures in low to mid 10s with clear to partly cloudy conditions.

Much colder highs for the day on Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the Thanksgiving holiday itself, temperatures will be on the slight rebound with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s with sunny skies. Winds should be relatively calm due to a high pressure system building over the area. For Black Friday shopping, the weather seems favorable for good shopping with sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Cold fornt to move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a high pressure building in on Thanksgiving (Andre Brooks)

Thanksgiving Forecast for North Platte (Andre Brooks)

Thanksgiving Forecast for Scottsbluff (Andre Brooks)

