Communities support woman battling breast cancer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A central Nebraskan woman is currently battling breast cancer, but with the support of local communities, her fight is not alone. On Sunday many people gathered in the D&N event center for a benefit honoring Jody Ryan.

“Oh my goodness, it is a humbling experience,” said Beneficiary Jody Ryan. “I think we have the best community.”

Jody found out she had breast cancer on Sept. 1. and on Oct. 5, she had a double mastectomy.

“I went in for a mammogram,” said Ryan. “Ladies, do not put it off. The doctor came back and told me it was cancer. When you have God in your life, he is in control.”

Jody’s story has touched the hearts and lives of many in the surrounding communities. In Tryon, they made a human-sized breast cancer ribbon in support of Jody’s fight. When Tryon played Maxwell, they held a raffle.

“If it is through prayer, doing the auctions, or calling saying, ‘I love you, and how you are doing?’ All of that is what gets you through this type of thing,” said Jody. “I have a nephew from Tennessee, and he came to my house to surprise me. It is stuff like that that can get you through the rough times. You love the people that you love and it goes well.”

Jody will start radiation therapy on the Monday following Thanksgiving.

