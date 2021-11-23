North Platte Baptist Church donates Thanksgiving baskets to cancer patients

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -When illnesses strike, sometimes families have to spend holidays, like Thanksgiving, in the hospital. This year, a local church is inviting others to worship and be a blessing unto others. On Sunday, Nov. 21, members of the North Platte Baptist Church packed in the congregation alongside their friends, family and coworkers for “Pack the Pew” Sunday.

“We are trying to find a creative way to invite people to church while giving back to the community,” said Administrative Assistant Hope Reeves.

Everyone was asked to sign up for various items needed for Thanksgiving dinner. From there, the church assembled baskets for families at the Callahan Cancer Center.

“In the bible, there are stories about taking what you have, giving it back to the Lord for him multiply it and use that to touch other people’s lives,” said Reeves. “Our biggest push is encouraging others to be a giver and not worry about receiving all the time.”

On the following Monday, NPBC donated 12 Thanksgiving baskets to families at the Callahan Cancer Center. Each basket contained a turkey, donated by Wal-Mart, and other items for a Thanksgiving meal.

