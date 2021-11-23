Advertisement

North Platte Baptist Church donates Thanksgiving baskets to cancer patients

On Monday, NPBC donated twelve Thanksgiving baskets to families at the Callahan Cancer Center.
On Monday, NPBC donated twelve Thanksgiving baskets to families at the Callahan Cancer Center.(Marresa Burke)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -When illnesses strike, sometimes families have to spend holidays, like Thanksgiving, in the hospital. This year, a local church is inviting others to worship and be a blessing unto others. On Sunday, Nov. 21, members of the North Platte Baptist Church packed in the congregation alongside their friends, family and coworkers for “Pack the Pew” Sunday.

“We are trying to find a creative way to invite people to church while giving back to the community,” said Administrative Assistant Hope Reeves.

Everyone was asked to sign up for various items needed for Thanksgiving dinner. From there, the church assembled baskets for families at the Callahan Cancer Center.

“In the bible, there are stories about taking what you have, giving it back to the Lord for him multiply it and use that to touch other people’s lives,” said Reeves. “Our biggest push is encouraging others to be a giver and not worry about receiving all the time.”

On the following Monday, NPBC donated 12 Thanksgiving baskets to families at the Callahan Cancer Center. Each basket contained a turkey, donated by Wal-Mart, and other items for a Thanksgiving meal.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Ashley Tolstedt being presented her Eagle Scouts' certificate
First female to be inducted in the North Platte Eagle Scouts
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Buddy Check gives veterans a space to share their experiences and be each others’ support system.
Buddy Check: veterans helping veterans
Angel trees were created to provide clothing and toys for children during the holidays.
Salvation Army Angel Tree: Tags of hope and happiness
Nebraska apprenticeships program
Nebraska apprenticeships program
Lincoln County CASA giving Thanksgiving baskets out to foster families in need
Lincoln County CASA donates Thanksgiving baskets