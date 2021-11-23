Advertisement

Ring cam video shows arrest of Waukesha parade suspect

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Wisconsin man says he got a surprise visit from the suspect accused of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade crowd.

And it was caught on his front door camera.

This video was recorded Sunday by the Ring camera at Daniel Rider’s home in downtown Waukesha.

Rider says he was watching football when Darrell Brooks rang his doorbell, claiming he was homeless, and asked to use Rider’s phone to call an Uber.

The 24-year-old invited Brooks in and gave him food and a jacket. He then let him use his phone.

Rider says he was unaware at the time of the deadly parade crash that killed five people and injured 48 others.

He asked Brooks to leave after he saw police on his street.

But he says Brooks returned, claiming he left his identification in the house.

That’s when police showed up and arrested Brooks.

Authorities say Brooks may be charged Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide in Sunday’s incident, with more additional charges coming.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Ashley Tolstedt being presented her Eagle Scouts' certificate
First female to be inducted in the North Platte Eagle Scouts

Latest News

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
The Biden administration is tapping into the nation's oil reserves to try to eliviate...
Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash that killed 6
FILE - Kevin Strickland answers questions during an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence...
Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades