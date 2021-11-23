Advertisement

Troopers arrest one; Find 78 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN)- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 78 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Monday.

A trooper observed an eastbound Hyundai Elantra speeding near mile marker 21 on I-80, near Kimball at around 1:00 p.m. MT. During the traffic stop the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 78 pounds of marijuana, contained in vacuum sealed packages in the trunk. The driver, 36-year-old Liming Yang of Chicago, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Yang was lodged in Kimball County Jail.

