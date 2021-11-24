2021 Winter Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Basketball Team is getting ready for the 2021 season. Head Coach Tyson Hammond says the team is young, but despite that they have a lot of talent. Hammond is excited for the upcoming season and to watch the team grow throughout the season and find their groove.

“It’s a process and where we start is just the starting point. It’s all it really is and we’re gonna work to get better each week and we feel like we have the makings of a pretty good team we’ve just got to get things put together a little bit to begin with,” says Hammond.

The team will start the season with a tough slate, playing Millard West, Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North and either Pius or Freemont. Playing teams that went deep into the Class A Playoffs last season and the defending Class B State Champion will definitely give the Dawgs a test. Hammond says his team is ready for the challenge that awaits them and that this will be a good indicator of where the team is really at to start the season.

Even with the young talent, there is still a lot to be excited about with this year’s team. Hammond says there will be a lot of competition for playing giving players the opportunity to show why they deserve a spot in the starting rotation. Hammond says he hopes this competitive atmosphere will push everyone on the team to constantly be working hard and getting better.

“We’re young but we have a lot of kids that we feel really good about right now. Ya know we’ll see how it turns out rotation wise and how deep we actually go into the bench but we feel really good ya know from top to bottom about what we’ll be able to do and who we’ll be able to play. We’ll kinda have to sort that out as we go because there’s gonna be some competition to get that playing time,” explains Hammond.

