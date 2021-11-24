Class D-2 State Championship Game

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA Class D-2 Football State Championship took place in Memorial Stadium Monday November 22. The Sandhills/Thedford Knights were facing off against the Kenesaw Blue Devils.

Both of these teams came into the match up undefeated on the season. The Blue Devils were lead by Tyson Denkert. Denkert has the most touchdowns in class D-2 this season tallying 56 before the State Championship Game, he also has the most yards per carry and total rushing yards in all of the classification as well. The Knights were lead by a core group consisting of; Dane Pokorny, Trae Hickman, Reece Zutavern and Drew Mcintosh.

Both of these team’s defenses have not been allowing a lot of points all season long, while both offenses have been rolling right through every team they’ve faced.

Kenesaw struck first in this match up, scoring on their opening drive. But, Sandhills/Thedford will respond and the game would be tied at eight a piece. The Blue Devils will run up the score a little bit on the Knights in the first quarter, but before halftime the Knights will close the deficit and the teams will go into the half with a score of 30-24 with the Blue Devils leading.

The Knights would come back out in the second half ready to go and make something happen. On their opening drive of the half they would score a touchdown to take the lead. Then, on Kenesaw’s first drive of the half they would throw a pick and on the ensuing drive Sandhills/Thedford would make it a ten point game by a score of 40-30.

Kenesaw wasn’t ready to give up yet. By the end of the third quarter they’ll tack on eight more points to the scoreboard making it 38-40.

The Kenesaw Blue Devils will make a late push in the fourth quarter to take the 2021 Class D-2 NSAA Football State Championship. Congratulations to the Sandhills/Thedford Knights on their incredible season and for making it to the State Championship Game!

