Great Plains Health updates visitor policy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Great Plains Health has updated its visitor policy.

Hospitalized COVD-19 patients are allowed two visitors daily from 9 to 11 a.m.

These visitors will be required to wear personal protective equipment and, once visitors exit the patient’s room, they will be unable to enter the room again until the following day.

“After careful evaluation, we’ve updated our policy to reflect what we know about the virus and our ability to safely contain the spread of COVID-19,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said. “Our policy is now comparable to our counterparts across the state and, ultimately, is updated to ensure that patients and their families can spend safe, valuable time together, whatever their situation may be.”

Following CDC guidelines, all visitors are still required to wear masks and, in most departments, children who are wearing a mask will be able to visit patients.

GPHealth will continue to monitor and adjust its visitor policy as appropriate.

Below is the full visitor policy:

Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors must pass the screening, including a temperature check; wear a mask during the entire duration they are in the facility; and will restrict movement inside the facility, traveling only to and from the patient room. Visitors will be given a dated sticker to indicate they have passed the screening. Visitors not following the guidelines will be asked to leave the property. Inpatient units: May have two visitors at a time during regular visitor hours. Children, who are capable of keeping a mask on, are allowed to visit. COVID-19 patients: May have two visitors between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Visitors will wear the PPE provided on the unit.

Visitors must remain in the patient room for the duration of the visit. If they leave the patient room, they may return the following day during visitor hours. Outpatient departments, clinics, Cancer Center and same day services Patients may have two support persons accompany them during their appointment. If the patient is admitted, visitation hours and inpatient visitor policy will be followed. Emergency department: Two visitors are allowed with the patient. If the patient is admitted, visitation hours and inpatient visitor policy will be followed. Behavioral health services: One adult visitor during visiting hours 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. daily. NICU and pediatric patients: NICU and pediatric patients are allowed two visitors 24/7. End of life/comfort care patients: Visitors are limited to only two family members in the room at a time, 24 hours a day. o Special considerations may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.