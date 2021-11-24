How to keep your family safe from COVID this Thanksgiving holiday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday marks the second Thanksgiving during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some families are spending time together for the first time in nearly two years. This, as COVID cases continue to rise across the country and millions remain unvaccinated, leaving some worried about possible risks for infection.

Great Plains Health Internal Medicine Doctor Raymond Carlson weighs in to help ease concerns as families prepare to gather with their loved ones this Thanksgiving holiday.

“I personally wouldn’t make it a mandate that everybody has to be vaccinated or everybody has to whatever,” said Dr. Carlson. “I think it’s reasonable to ask any people visiting to make sure they are not sick or have any symptoms at all, even minor symptoms that they don’t consider significant because lives are at stake. The death rate of COVID is fairly high and I think it’s reasonable to ask guests who are coming if they are healthy and doing well, and if they don’t have their vaccines they need to do a test base strategy before they visit for the holidays, just to protect not for themselves perhaps, but to protect vulnerable adults, grandparents, elderly parents, uncles and aunts that might be vulnerable with their health conditions; I believe that’s a thoughtful thing to do.”

Dr. Carlson also suggests wearing face masks, practice social distancing and good hand hygiene, as well as open your windows for ventilation. If possible, take your gatherings outdoors.

