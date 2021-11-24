LCSO Thanksgiving basket distribution

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is once again ensuring families in their jurisdiction have a holiday meal this Thanskgiving.

The law enforcement agency partnered with the Cub Scouts Troop 292 Tuesday to prepare the food baskets, with a turkey and all of the trimmings.

The food basket distribution is in its third year. However, this year was extra special in that a local fifth grader donated around $130 to make this year’s project possible.

“I was pretty happy about that because I didn’t care what they used it for, but I thought that was really nice that they decided to use it for the Thanksgiving baskets and it put a smile on my face,” said Ezri Bay.

Between 20 to 25 families throughout Lincoln County will receive food baskets this year.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.