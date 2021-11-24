Advertisement

LCSO Thanksgiving basket distribution

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office donates Thanksgiving food baskets for the third year.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office donates Thanksgiving food baskets for the third year.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is once again ensuring families in their jurisdiction have a holiday meal this Thanskgiving.

The law enforcement agency partnered with the Cub Scouts Troop 292 Tuesday to prepare the food baskets, with a turkey and all of the trimmings.

The food basket distribution is in its third year. However, this year was extra special in that a local fifth grader donated around $130 to make this year’s project possible.

“I was pretty happy about that because I didn’t care what they used it for, but I thought that was really nice that they decided to use it for the Thanksgiving baskets and it put a smile on my face,” said Ezri Bay.

Between 20 to 25 families throughout Lincoln County will receive food baskets this year.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Troopers arrest one; Find 78 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Kenesaw State Championship
Class D-2 State Championship Game

Latest News

The North Pole opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Cody Park.
The North Pole opens Saturday
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy
Great Plains Health Internal Medicine Doctor Raymond Carlson gives input on how to keep your...
How to keep your family safe from COVID this Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving Forecast for North Platte
A cold and partly cloudy Wednesday, followed by a cool Thanksgiving day