Advertisement

Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last

(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska tight end Austin Allen announced on Tuesday that this Friday’s game against Iowa will be his last as a Husker. It comes four days after Allen set the single-game receiving record for a tight end with 143 yards at Wisconsin on Nov. 20.

In a tweet addressed to Husker Nation, Allen said, “I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for me.”

“You’ve given me five years of memories and experiences that I’ll be forever thankful for. Nebraska isn’t just another stop on the map for me. It’s home.”

An Aurora native, Allen came to Nebraska in 2017, redshirting his first year. He played minimally in 2018 with 2 catches for 54 yards, before becoming a regular starter later in his career.

Since the start of his sophomore season, he’s started 23 of 41 games for Nebraska, including every one in 2021. Through the first 11 games of the season, he’s set career highs in season receptions (36 - also a Nebraska tight end record) and yards (547). His 547 yards leads all Big Ten tight ends.

Due to COVID rules, Allen had the option to come back next season, but he’s widely regarded as a potential NFL Draft pick in April 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route
Ashley Tolstedt being presented her Eagle Scouts' certificate
First female to be inducted in the North Platte Eagle Scouts

Latest News

11-22-21 10pm Sports
11-22-21 10pm Sports
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook and head women’s basketball coach Amy Williams have...
Top dual-sport star Mendelson signs with Huskers
2021 Huskers Football Season.
Nebraska readies for its annual Black Friday matchup against Iowa at Memorial Stadium
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday