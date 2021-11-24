Advertisement

The North Pole opens Saturday

The North Pole opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Cody Park.
The North Pole opens at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Cody Park.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - City crews are adding the final touches to one of North Platte’s favorite place during the holidays.

The North Pole officially opens this Saturday.

City crews started working on the display back in October. The concession stands, carousel, glider, tractor and hayrack rides and the golden geese hunt are back once again.

“They are golden geese and people can pick up a map at the concession stand and go out and mark off the places where the golden geese are and when they mark them all off they can go up and get a prize,” said City Parks and Cemetery Director Lyle Minshull.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher will lead Saturday’s lighting ceremony at 6 pm. The rides and concessions will be open from 6-9 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can drive through the North Pole from 6-10 p.m. seven days a week until New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers tight end Austin Allen announces Iowa game will be his last
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Troopers arrest one; Find 78 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Kenesaw State Championship
Class D-2 State Championship Game

Latest News

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office donates Thanksgiving food baskets for the third year.
LCSO Thanksgiving basket distribution
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy for COVID-19 patients.
Great Plains Health updates visitor policy
Great Plains Health Internal Medicine Doctor Raymond Carlson gives input on how to keep your...
How to keep your family safe from COVID this Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving Forecast for North Platte
A cold and partly cloudy Wednesday, followed by a cool Thanksgiving day