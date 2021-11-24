The North Pole opens Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - City crews are adding the final touches to one of North Platte’s favorite place during the holidays.

The North Pole officially opens this Saturday.

City crews started working on the display back in October. The concession stands, carousel, glider, tractor and hayrack rides and the golden geese hunt are back once again.

“They are golden geese and people can pick up a map at the concession stand and go out and mark off the places where the golden geese are and when they mark them all off they can go up and get a prize,” said City Parks and Cemetery Director Lyle Minshull.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher will lead Saturday’s lighting ceremony at 6 pm. The rides and concessions will be open from 6-9 pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can drive through the North Pole from 6-10 p.m. seven days a week until New Year’s Day.

