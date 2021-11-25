2021 Winter Sports Media Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A new season is about to kick off for the Maxwell Boys Basketball Team as they try to improve on last year’s 14-11 record. Last season was Quin Connor’s first year as head coach of the Wildcats. Connor was trying to implement a winning culture at Maxwell and get the program back to what it once was.

“We kinda started building that culture last year to where I want it to be. Just the biggest thing in year two is making sure we don’t take a step back, we just take a couple steps forward. We have a point guard that’s played a lot for us, four year starter Jack Meyer, so he’s a big leader on the court and off for us. So, it helps when he can kinda relay that message for me,” says Connor.

Jack Meyer is the sole Senior this year on the Maxwell Boys Basketball Team. Connor says he couldn’t ask for more out of a Senior leader or a point guard.

“Jack’s about all you can ask for from a point guard. He’s a leader on the court. He leads by action, he talks as much as he needs to not a ton. He’s just a hard nose kid. No one’s put more work in over their four year career in all sports. He’s a three sport athlete. He takes it really seriously he bleeds Maxwell,” Connor says.

The team put in lots of work over the summer hoping to come out strong in the 21-22 season. Connor says the team was constantly in the gym, at practice, and getting in live games.

“They bought into it ya know a lot of it is just player driven. I give them the set schedule they show up and they hold each other accountable, and that was nice for us,” explains Connor.

With only one Senior on the team Connor is looking to some of his younger players to step up and fill some of those leadership roles this season.

“I tell them right away if you wanna play Varsity Basketball age is sometimes limiting. You can use that as a crutch or an excuse, or you can learn and just grow up so hopefully that happens. Like I said we have one Senior, a couple Juniors will play and then we’re a pretty solid Sophomore Class so they’re gonna have to grow up in a hurry and I’ll use that as a excuse for them for the first semester maybe, but in the second semester you’ve just got to figure it out and grow up as fast as you can,” Connor explains.

